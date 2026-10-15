Help Preserve a Veteran’s Story

The Veterans History Project (VHP) 2026: The Story Continues is a special community recording event dedicated to capturing the memories, experiences, and stories of veterans.

Our goal is to record the personal stories of 25 veterans during this special event.

Each story represents a piece of American history. By sharing their experiences, veterans can help future generations better understand the people, sacrifices, challenges, and moments that have shaped our nation’s history.

Who Should Participate?

We invite veterans from all branches and eras of service to participate.

Whether you served decades ago or recently completed your military service, your story matters.

What Will Happen?

Registered veterans will participate in a recorded oral history interview where they will have the opportunity to share their experiences, memories, and reflections.

There is no need to prepare a formal speech. This is simply an opportunity to sit down, share your story, and have it recorded for history.

Registration is FREE

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required so we can coordinate interview times and ensure that every participating veteran receives the time and attention needed to record their story.

Veterans: Register today and help us preserve your story for generations to come.

Your Service Is Part of Our History

America’s story is made up of millions of individual stories. This year, as we celebrate 250 years of American history, help us make sure the stories of our veterans are remembered.

One veteran. One story. One piece of history preserved for future generations.