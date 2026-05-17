Wabash Valley Astronomical Society Open House and Open Meeting, June 6, 2026

Open House 3:00-5:00pm, Open Meeting 7:00pm-8:30pm

Join us for our third open house for 2026 at the West Lafayette Observatory, 600 Cumberland, West Lafayette, IN! This month, our schedule is a little different. Our open house will take place in the afternoon, and we will have portable telescopes outdoors to (weather permitting) view the Sun with special solar filters to safely permit that. There will also be a brief presentation indoors about the Sun at 3pm. After an extended break for supper (on your own), we will return to WLO at 7pm for our usual open meeting with astronomy news, new toys, an astronomical or space-related presentation and general discussion.

You don't have to be a member to attend, but we encourage you to consider joining if you haven't already to help support our year-round outreach activities bringing the wonders of astronomy to students and the general public. You can learn more at wvastro.org