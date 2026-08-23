Wabash Valley Astronomical Society Open Meeting and Open House

Join us for our open meeting and open house for 2026 at the West Lafayette Observatory, 600 Cumberland, West Lafayette, IN! The open meeting portion includes astronomy news, new toys, and a presentation by Scott Sudhoff, "The Vocabulary of Deep Sky Imaging". This talk will focus on helping people understand what imagers are talking about when they describe how images were taken, and why those attributes of the process are important. This will include optics, filters, sensors, and software. After a short break, at the open house we'll have the dome open and some additional telescopes set up outside (weather permitting) along with a presentation by BJ Austin about the proposed Habitable Worlds Observatory.

You don't have to be a member to attend, but we encourage you to consider joining if you haven't already to help support our year-round outreach activities bringing the wonders of astronomy to students and the general public.