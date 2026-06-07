Wait Until Dark

June 24-28, July 1-5 (dark July 4)

Sponsored by Zachary Confections

A new adaptation of Fredrick Knott's suspense thriller from the mind of Jeffrey Hatcher.

In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a pair of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion. This new adaptation modernizes the brilliant tension of Knott’s original play and builds on the 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn.

