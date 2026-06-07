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WAIT UNTIL DARK

WAIT UNTIL DARK

Wait Until Dark
June 24-28, July 1-5 (dark July 4)
Sponsored by Zachary Confections

A new adaptation of Fredrick Knott's suspense thriller from the mind of Jeffrey Hatcher.

In 1944 Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a pair of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion. This new adaptation modernizes the brilliant tension of Knott’s original play and builds on the 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Red Barn Summer Theatre
$25 ADULT $15 STUDENT
Every 2 weeks through Jul 05, 2026.
Sunday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:02 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

On-Stage Foundation, Inc. & Red Barn Summer Theatre
7656591657 (after June 4th)
boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com
On Stage Summer Foundation &amp; Red Barn Summer Theatre
Red Barn Summer Theatre
2120 E, County Rd 150 S.
Frankfort, Indiana 46041
765-659-1657
boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com
http://redbarntheatre.net