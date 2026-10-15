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Walking Together: Grief Hike

Walking Together: Grief Hike

Grief takes many forms, and sometimes a little time outdoors can offer space to reflect, connect, and simply breathe. NICHES Land Trust, A Work in Progress Faith Community, Warren Piece, and Warren Prairie Sanctuary invite you to join us for a gentle hike through the late-fall landscape.

Warren Prairie Sanctuary
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NICHES Land Trust
(765) 423-1325
niches@nicheslandtrust.org
https://www.nicheslandtrust.org/
Warren Prairie Sanctuary
3300 N 050 W
Williamsport, Indiana 47993
765-423-1605
niches@nicheslandtrust.org
https://nicheslandtrust.org/calendar/grief-hike-at-warren-prairie-sanctuary