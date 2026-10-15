Walking Together: Grief Hike
Walking Together: Grief Hike
Grief takes many forms, and sometimes a little time outdoors can offer space to reflect, connect, and simply breathe. NICHES Land Trust, A Work in Progress Faith Community, Warren Piece, and Warren Prairie Sanctuary invite you to join us for a gentle hike through the late-fall landscape.
Warren Prairie Sanctuary
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NICHES Land Trust
(765) 423-1325
niches@nicheslandtrust.org
Warren Prairie Sanctuary
3300 N 050 WWilliamsport, Indiana 47993
765-423-1605
niches@nicheslandtrust.org