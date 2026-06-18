Wandering
Wandering
Annie & Patrick Wetli News Release
Wandering, paintings by Annie & Patrick Wetli
July 17-September 12, Opening Reception July 17, 6-9 pm
At Artists’ Own, 518 Main St., Lafayette, IN
Aimlessly seeking nothing other than to behold nature. Over hills, under hills, looking for an unseen beauty, a secret longing for something not found, or maybe just contentment in what is already there. See these beautiful and unique paintings of traveling by the artists Annie and Patrick Wetli.
Opening reception is July 17 from 6-9 pm at Artists’ Own Gallery, 518 Main St., Lafayette, during the Downtown Gallery Walk. This exhibit runs from July 17 through September 12.
Artists' Own Gallery
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Artists Own Gallery
765 429-4478
info@artists-own.com
Artists' Own Gallery
518 Main StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
(765) 429-4478
info@artists-own.com