Annie & Patrick Wetli News Release

Wandering, paintings by Annie & Patrick Wetli

July 17-September 12, Opening Reception July 17, 6-9 pm

At Artists’ Own, 518 Main St., Lafayette, IN

Aimlessly seeking nothing other than to behold nature. Over hills, under hills, looking for an unseen beauty, a secret longing for something not found, or maybe just contentment in what is already there. See these beautiful and unique paintings of traveling by the artists Annie and Patrick Wetli.

Opening reception is July 17 from 6-9 pm at Artists’ Own Gallery, 518 Main St., Lafayette, during the Downtown Gallery Walk. This exhibit runs from July 17 through September 12.

