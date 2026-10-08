"When the Violin Speaks: Klezmer, Memory and Jewish LIfe" with Speaker Yale Strom

Klezmer, the traditional music of Eastern European Jews, has played a remarkable role in the revival of Jewish and Yiddish culture among people around the world. For a Jew who has become estranged from religious practice, or does not believe in God, the synagogue can feel intimidating or even alinating. But hearing klezmer band playing can offer a different kind of encounter. One can simply listen--to the crying violin, the dancing clarinet, the rhythms and melodies that carry memories of shtels, weddings, migration, loss, humor and survival. Klezmer has become a cultural bridge, reconnecting generations of Jews and introducing non-Jews to the richness, complexity and emotional world of Yiddish culture.

This event is part of a 3-day residency in West Lafayette with violinist, filmmaker, and author Yale Strom and his band, Hot Pstromi. It includes two concerts, a documentary film screening and classroom visits.

For more information: rosefam2856@gmail.com