"Why Bourbon Matters Even If You Don't Drink It...Bourbon History is American History" - A presentation and bourbon tasting by Susan Reigler, international bourbon expert.

Internationally recognized bourbon expert, author, educator and columnist, Susan Reigler will present on “Why Whiskey Matters Even If You Don’t Drink It!..Bourbon History is American History.” This is a rare opportunity to hear Susan discuss the history of bourbon and walk tasters through the art of tasting four specially selected bourbons. Complimentary sweets and salty items will be provided to enhance the bourbon flavors. The concession area will be open should anyone prefer to purchase beer or wine. A signature cocktail will also be offered in a complimentary opera house glass. This is a fundraising event for the Delphi Opera House.