The World Film Forum, organized by the School of Languages and Cultures at Purdue University, warmly invites everyone to join our annual cinematic feast. This year, we will explore global horror films, featuring three distinct yet equally thrilling films from France, Japan, and Guatemala, with pre-screening presentation and post-screening discussion. The door will be open at 6:30pm with light ethnic refreshments. Free parking available at University Street Parking Garage after 5pm. Come if you dare!