World Film Forum
World Film Forum
The World Film Forum, organized by the School of Languages and Cultures at Purdue University, warmly invites everyone to join our annual cinematic feast. This year, we will explore global horror films, featuring three distinct yet equally thrilling films from France, Japan, and Guatemala, with pre-screening presentation and post-screening discussion. The door will be open at 6:30pm with light ethnic refreshments. Free parking available at University Street Parking Garage after 5pm. Come if you dare!
School of Languages and Cultures (Stanley Coulter 239)
Every week through Oct 06, 2026.
Tuesday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Tuesday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Purdue University School of Languages and Cultures
School of Languages and Cultures (Stanley Coulter 239)
640 Oval Dr.West Lafayette, Indiana 47907
wang2512@purdue.edu