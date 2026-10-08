Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi Concert

Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi is a pioneering klezmer/Romani band founded by musician, filmmaker, and author Yale Strom in the 1980's. The ensemble, consisting of violinist Yale Strom, multi-reed instrumentalist Norbert Stachel, contralto Elizabeth Schwartz, and bassist extraordinaire Jacob Warren, moves freely between klezmer and Romani music, Yiddish song, Hasidic melodies, Balkan traditions, jazz, and Strom's own compositions, showing that klezmer is not a museum piece but a living music that continually crosses ethnic and cultural boundaries, adsorbs new influences and evolves with the musicians who play it.