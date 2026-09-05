Youth Tech Week: Computer Skills
Youth Tech Week: Computer Skills
We’re hosting tech week in the youth room! Every day from 3:30 to 5, stop by our public computers to learn basic PC skills. We’ll also have some fun with games.
Drop in, no registration required.
Sept 8-Sept 11
Program Type: Program
Age Group: Child 6-11, Teen 12-18
Meet under the sculpture in the youth room.
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 11, 2026.
Tippecanoe County Public Library - Holman
627 South StreetLafayette, Indiana 47901
765-429-0119