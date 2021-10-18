-
The Fort Wayne city clerk has joined a growing list of Republican candidates vying to become the next Indiana state treasurer.The 2022 race for state…
What began as a peaceful protest early Friday evening on Fort Wayne’s Courthouse Green turned into tear gas and riot gear by 8 p.m.Organized by Alisha…
Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne has completed a survey concerning the name change that will happen when the campus is reorganized.During…
Since 2015, Indiana counties have established syringe-exchange programs with the hopes of curbing the spread of HIV and hepatitis.The latest county to…
The Indiana Supreme Court is weighing arguments over whether a hospital has to turn over a list of discounted rates it gives insured patients. Thomas…
The 2016 Paralympics start next week, and one of the teams has been training in Fort Wayne. The USA men’s goalball team has been practicing at Turnstone…
State officials have approved the first projects for funding from the Regional Cities Initiative and could approve dozens more in the coming weeks.The…
Mississippi-based Hancock Fabrics is going out of business, shutting down its four Indiana stores and nearly 200 more. The fabric and crafts retailer…
The road funding bill signed into law last week could raise your taxes, depending on where you live in Indiana.Forty-two counties already charge a vehicle…
A new milk bottling plant outside Fort Wayne will be among the largest in the nation, and the state is hoping it's just the beginning of much-needed…