West Nile virus case confirmed in Hamilton County, second statewide this year

A Hamilton County resident tested positive for West Nile virus, making it the second human case reported in Indiana this year, according to the Hamilton County Health Department.

The West Nile virus is primarily spread by mosquitoes. In mild cases, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches and rash. However, some people can develop more severe symptoms, such as inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis and death.

People over the age of 60 or with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing a severe case.

Amy Ballman, Director of Environmental Health for the Hamilton County Health Department, said in a news release that warm, humid conditions make for more mosquitoes.

"The season is longer and populations are growing faster, making this a year to be especially cautious," she said.

The county increased mosquito surveillance and testing after it detected a mosquito that was positive with West Nile virus in June. It also conducted mosquito spraying to decrease the number of adult mosquitoes in the area.

To reduce the risk of infection, county and state health department officials recommend people use insect repellent and wear protective clothing, such as loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Homeowners, landlords and property managers can control mosquito populations on or around their properties by maintaining property landscaping and installing screens on windows and doors to limit mosquitoes’ access to containers that hold water.

Health department officials also recommend anyone who thinks they may have symptoms contact their health care provider.

The first case statewide this year was reported in a Vanderburgh County resident, in southwest Indiana. For more information on prevention against West Nile virus, visit the Indiana Department of Health’s website.