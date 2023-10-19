Meet the candidates for city council races in Lafayette and West Lafayette
Ahead of the November election, WBAA reached out to candidates for city council seats in contested races in both Lafayette and West Lafayette.
Below, you can find a page for each race with survey responses from the candidates. Not all candidates responded to our questions.
- Meet the Republicans running for West Lafayette City Council at-large seats
- Meet the Democrats running for West Lafayette City Council at-large seats
- Meet the candidates for West Lafayette City Council District 1
- Meet the candidates for West Lafayette City Council District 6
- Meet the candidates for Lafayette City Council District 2
- Meet the candidates for West Lafayette City Council District 5
- Meet the candidates for Lafayette City Council District 6