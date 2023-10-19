© 2023 WBAA
Technical Alert: We apologize for the ongoing issues with faulty equipment interfering with your radio listening experience. Our engineering team is working to correct the issue as soon as possible.

Meet the candidates for city council races in Lafayette and West Lafayette

WBAA | By Benjamin Thorp
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT

Ahead of the November election, WBAA reached out to candidates for city council seats in contested races in both Lafayette and West Lafayette.

Below, you can find a page for each race with survey responses from the candidates. Not all candidates responded to our questions.

Benjamin Thorp
