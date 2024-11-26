© 2024 WBAA
Several top Holcomb administration officials have left, which governor says is normal

WBAA | By Brandon Smith
Published November 26, 2024 at 5:02 PM EST
Eric Holcomb is a White man with white hair and beard. He is wearing a tan suit and blue tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb noted he's been through three gubernatorial transitions — with former Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2004, with former Gov. Mike Pence in 2016 and now his own.

Several top officials in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration have left state government in recent weeks — which is normal as Holcomb’s eight years in office come to an end in January.

Departures from Holcomb’s administration include the heads of the Gaming Commission, Department of Insurance, Office of Energy Development, Department of Local Government Finance, and Acting State Budget Director.

The acting budget director was in that role only a few months after the previous budget director left earlier this year.

Holcomb said he’s not concerned and that such turnover close to a new administration is normal.

“I’ve told everyone, ‘I want to help you find your next job. I will help and then we will adjust,’” Holcomb said.

READ MORE: Gov.-elect Mike Braun announces reorganization of governor's cabinet

Holcomb said he’s not going to think about his own future plans until after he’s left office.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
