Weekly Statehouse Update: Senate GOP budget, House property tax overhaul, scaled-back DEI bill

Senate Republicans unveil their version of Indiana’s next two-year budget. House Republicans push through their property tax overhaul. And a committee scales back an anti-DEI measure.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

HB 1001: State budget

The Senate Republican budget proposal differs from its House counterpart in three key ways: it does not expand school vouchers; it holds back more than $3 billion in reserve; and it tightens the eligibility for child care vouchers to eliminate a waitlist.

SB 1: Local government finance

House Republicans unveiled their pitch for a sweeping property tax overhaul and pushed it through the chamber. A fiscal analysis reports local governments will lose out on nearly $1.8 billion over the next three years.

Republicans say that is a “decrease in the increase.” Democrats say it provides minute cuts for homeowners and bigger wins for businesses.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

SB 289: Unlawful discrimination

And a House committee scaled back and refocused a controversial measure to eliminate DEI programs in state agencies and educational institutions. Instead of mandating the closure of programs, the bill now levies significant fines and outlines unlawful discrimination in education, employment and licensing.

The amendment’s author, Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers), said the changes were “an effort to codify” Gov. Mike Braun and President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Find all the measures we're covering this legislative session on our 2025 bill tracker.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.