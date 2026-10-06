Early voting is underway for the November election in Tippecanoe County

Early voting is underway, giving voters nearly four weeks to cast a ballot before Indiana's general election Nov. 3.

The Tippecanoe County Office Building, 20 N. 3rd St. in Lafayette, is the only early voting location until Oct. 17. Voting takes place on the first floor.

The hours at the Tippecanoe County Office Building:

Weekdays through Oct. 30, except Monday, Oct. 12: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to noon

Eleven satellite sites open for limited hours between Saturday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 31:

Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

McAllister Recreation Center, 2351 N. 20th St., Lafayette

Buck Creek Community Church, 4915 Ferret St., Buck Creek

Otterbein United Methodist Church, 405 E. Oxford St., Otterbein

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Purdue University Convergence Center, 101 Foundry Drive, West Lafayette

Thursday, Oct. 22, noon to 5 p.m.:

First United Methodist Church, 1700 Mitch Daniels Blvd., West Lafayette

Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

West Point Fire Station, 4949 State Road 25 S., West Point

Clarks Hill Christian Church, 9510 Pearl St., Clarks Hill

Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Eastside Assembly of God, 6121 E. 50 S., Lafayette

Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 27-30, noon to 6 p.m., andSaturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Eastside Assembly of God, 6121 E. 50 S., Lafayette

Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds, 1406 Teal Road, Lafayette

Wea Ridge Baptist Church, 1051 E. 430 S., Lafayette

John Dennis Wellness Center, 1101 Kalberer Road, West Lafayette

The complete schedule on voting locations and times go to the Tippecanoe County website .

Identification is required

To cast a regular ballot, you'll need a photo ID that meets four criteria: it shows your photo, shows your name (it doesn't have to be a perfect match), has an expiration date that's either current or expired after the last general election, and was issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. government.

An Indiana driver's license, a U.S. passport, an Indiana state identification card or a military ID all work. Student IDs are not allowed to vote.

If you show up at the polls without your ID you can cast a provisional ballot, then bring your identification to the Marion County Election Board by noon 10 days after the election to have your vote counted.

Voters can preview their sample ballot on the Indiana Votes website . If you qualify to vote by mail, you have until Oct. 22 to request an absentee ballot .

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org or follow him on X at @ericweddle.