-
More than 1.7 million Hoosiers have cast their ballots early this election – that’s nearly double the number who voted early in 2016.But that doesn’t…
-
Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence cast absentee ballots in Indianapolis Friday.Pence is the former governor of Indiana and used the…
-
Hoosiers who want to vote by mail in the upcoming election – and have a legal reason to do so – have just a few days left to request their mail-in…
-
As WBAA set up its mini-golf conversations about this year’s local elections, every single candidate responded in some way. Unfortunately, not every one…
-
Voters hoping to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting Monday faced massive lines and hours-long waits, although there were worse days to be…
-
Surrogates for the presidential campaigns are urging Hoosiers to get to the polls even before Election Day.A recent poll suggests Republican Donald…
-
The first week of August is the target date for the Tippecanoe County Election Board to test and choose new software to check voters in during the…
-
The Tippecanoe County Election Board is slated to meet Friday to certify the results of last week’s primary election. County Clerk Christa Coffey says the…
-
The first four days of early voting in Tippecanoe County brought 638 people into the Board of Elections office to cast a ballot.The first week of early…
-
More Tippecanoe County voters cast a ballot on the first day of early voting this year, compared to four years ago.The Election’s Office reports, as of…