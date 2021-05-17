Judge Eyes Dec. 6 Trial Date For Ex-Cop Charged In Daunte Wright Killing

A judge in Hennepin County, Minn., on Monday said probable cause exists to support the charge of second-degree manslaughter against former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright.

During a brief court appearance via video conferencing, Judge Regina Chu said she viewed Dec. 6 as a good date for the trial to begin. She also offered her condolences to Wright's family.

Prosecutor Imran Ali said he was still determining when expert witnesses might be available to testify.

Ali filed a motion asking Chu to allow cameras in the courtroom for the trial. Defense attorney Earl Gray said he plans to object.

Potter is expected to plead not guilty, but has yet to formally enter a plea.

Potter was one of several officers attempting to arrest Wright during an early April traffic stop. Officials said Potter had intended to stun the man with her Taser gun to subdue him but accidentally drew her handgun instead and fired once, hitting Wright in the chest.

Wright's family attorney disputes that the shooting was accidental, arguing that Potter, a 26-year police veteran, would have been able to feel the difference between the Taser and her 9 mm service handgun.

Police have said Wright was pulled over for expired tags, but they sought to arrest him after discovering an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for his failure to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and had a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

