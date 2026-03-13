She lost everything in a fire but gained a lifelong friend in a Red Cross volunteer

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Time now for StoryCorps. In 2019, Brittany Bouck and her 8-year-old daughter had just moved from a domestic violence shelter into their own apartment. Then a massive fire broke out in their building just outside Chicago. Bouck sat down with Charlie Sharp, a longtime Red Cross volunteer who responded to the fire that day.

CHARLIE SHARP: It was only about a two-minute drive from my house. There was nothing left of that 40-unit apartment building except parts of a couple of walls.

BRITTANY BOUCK: I left with the clothes on my back because everything was lost. Everything was gone. I was just trying to get myself back on our feet. And then that's when the fire happened. It was like, all right, well, we're homeless again.

SHARP: You know, I can't do anything about the fire.

BOUCK: Yeah.

SHARP: But the people that were there, that's where my concern was. And most of the people there had family or friends that they could go and stay with.

BOUCK: I had nobody. I was scared to death. I said, I have to start over again. And I remember being crouched down. And it was you who came up to me. And you're like, it's going to be OK. What do you need? How can I help you?

SHARP: That day that we spent together was so personal and so emotional. But then we didn't see each other for quite a while.

BOUCK: Yea.

SHARP: It was like five years. And there was another large apartment fire. And the Red Cross was involved, like we always are.

BOUCK: I just remember tapping on your shoulder. And I'm like, Charlie, it's Brittany (laughter). I ended up becoming a social worker. And the look on your face, you're like, no way.

(LAUGHTER)

SHARP: What a surprise.

BOUCK: I know.

SHARP: I was so happy to see you again.

BOUCK: (Laughter) Me, too.

SHARP: After that, I realized that I liked having you in my life.

BOUCK: Yes. You're stuck with me, so - (laughter).

SHARP: Well, I'm glad to be. There isn't a whole lot we have in common. My kids are all older than you.

BOUCK: (Laughter) Yeah

SHARP: And when you have spare time, you know where you're going to be, right?

BOUCK: Yes.

SHARP: You're going to be going to fires with me.

BOUCK: Yes, I am. You know, you are someone so important to me and just a friend for life. Thank you.

SHARP: Thank you very much. You've changed my life, too.

(SOUNDBITE OF SAM ALEXANDER MCLOUGHLIN SONG, "END WHEN AGAIN")

MARTÍNEZ: Brittany Bouck and Charlie Sharp in DeKalb, Illinois. Their interview is archived at the Library of Congress. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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