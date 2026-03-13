What you need to know ahead of Sunday's 98th Academy Awards

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Academy Awards are this Sunday at a time when the United States is at war. The Oscars production team in Hollywood says they've beefed up security, but they still want people to have fun. NPR's Mandalit del Barco has a preview.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: For the second year in a row, comedian Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars. He told reporters he'll be tweaking his onstage material in real time.

CONAN O'BRIEN: What's happening in the world will be reflected throughout the show. My job is to always try and hit this very, very thin line between entertaining people and also acknowledging some of the realities. So like any chef, you make adjustments as you go.

DEL BARCO: That said, there are 10 films vying for Best Picture this year.

(SOUNDBITE OF MILES CATON SONG, "I LIED TO YOU")

DEL BARCO: The Jim Crow era supernatural thriller "Sinners" has a record-breaking 16 nominations, including for director Ryan Coogler and for lead actor Michael B. Jordan. He plays two roles - twins Smoke and Stack.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "SINNERS")

MICHAEL B JORDAN: (As Smoke) Be careful.

(As Stack) I will.

DEL BARCO: Actors Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo are also nominated for Oscars, and "Sinners" will be celebrated with a live performance using the film's musicians, actors, choreographers and costume designer. "Sinners" faces off with "One Battle After Another" for Best Picture. Nominee Paul Thomas Anderson wrote, directed and co-produced the thriller that stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who's up for Best Actor.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER")

LEONARDO DICAPRIO: (As Bob Ferguson) Viva la revolucion.

DEL BARCO: DiCaprio's costars, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, are also all nominated. "Hamnet" could also win for Best Picture, and Chloe Zhao could become the first woman to win two Best Director Oscars. Jessie Buckley plays William Shakespeare's wife, and she's considered a shoe-in for Best Actress.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "HAMNET")

JESSIE BUCKLEY: (As Agnes) The women in my family see things.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DEL BARCO: Two of the Best Picture nominees are also up for Best International Feature. From Brazil, "The Secret Agent." It's set in the 1970s and stars Wagner Moura, the first Brazilian nominated for a Best Actor Oscar.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE SECRET AGENT")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character, non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character, non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character, non-English language spoken).

DEL BARCO: And from Norway, "Sentimental Value." Best Director nominee Joachim Trier helmed the family drama. It features Best Actor and Actress nominee Stellan Skarsgard and Renate Reinsve.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "SENTIMENTAL VALUE")

STELLAN SKARSGARD: (As Gustav Borg, non-English language spoken).

RENATE REINSVE: (As Nora Borg, non-English language spoken).

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "F1")

BRAD PITT: (As Sonny Hayes) Drive fast.

DEL BARCO: The race car movie "F1" is also in the mix for Best Picture. So is "Train Dreams" set in the Pacific Northwest.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TRAIN DREAMS")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) Beautiful, isn't it?

JOEL EDGERTON: (As Robert Grainier) What is?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) All of it.

DEL BARCO: The dark sci fi comedy Bugonia features Best Actress nominee Emma Stone, who gets kidnapped, shaved bald and accused of being an alien.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BUGONIA")

JESSE PLEMONS: (As Teddy) Welcome to the headquarters of human resistance.

EMMA STONE: (As Michelle) Where's my hair?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FRANKENSTEIN")

JACOB ELORDI: (As The Creature, roaring).

DEL BARCO: Guillermo del Toro's new version of "Frankenstein" features Best Supporting Actor nominee Jacob Elordi as the tragic Creature. And the ping-pong movie "Marty Supreme" from Best Director nominee Josh Safdie stars Best Actor nominee Timothee Chalamet.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MARTY SUPREME")

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET: (As Marty Mauser) It's only a matter of time before I'm staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #4: (As character) You think it's that simple?

CHALAMET: (As Marty Mauser) Yeah, I do.

DEL BARCO: The show's producers say this year's Oscar ceremony will have just two musical numbers. In addition to "Sinners," a performance of "Golden," nominated for Best Original Song, from the Best Animated Feature nominee, "KPop Demon Hunters."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOLDEN")

EJAE, AUDREY NUNA AND REI AMI: (As HUNTR/X, singing) We're going up, up, up, it's our moment. You know together, we're glowing. Going to be, going to be golden.

DEL BARCO: Mandalit del Barco, NPR News, Los Angeles.

INSKEEP: For all of our Academy Award coverage, including predictions, analysis and menu ideas for your Oscars party, go to npr.org/oscars. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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