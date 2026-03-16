New guidelines for managing cholesterol recommend an additional blood test

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There are new guidelines on managing cholesterol from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology. And one new recommendation is that every adult should get a cholesterol test, but many people have never heard of this test. NPR's Allison Aubrey reports.

ALLISON AUBREY, BYLINE: When you get your cholesterol checked, the most common blood tests measure LDL cholesterol, typically known as bad cholesterol, and HDL, the good kind. But preventive cardiologist Steve Nissen says this is not enough. He says adults should also get another cholesterol test to measure lipoprotein (a), which is a genetic marker of your risk of heart disease. This is a key recommendation of the new guideline.

STEVE NISSEN: It does recommend that everybody should have a lipoprotein (a) level measured at least once in their lifetime. Typically, we expect it to be done in the early 20s.

AUBREY: The reason it's important is that lipoprotein (a), sometimes referred to by doctors as LP(a), identifies a high-risk genetic factor for heart disease. It's estimated 1 in 5 people have elevated levels, which can significantly increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Dr. Nissen says another big change is how doctors calculate a person's risk of developing heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S. Instead of just analyzing a person's 10-year risk when determining whether to start a cholesterol-lowering drug like a statin, the newly recommended calculator captures the long-term risk, which means many more people will get earlier treatment.

NISSEN: Lifetime risk is what counts. And that's just - you know, it's a sea change.

AUBREY: He says the prior guidelines made it difficult for people in their 30s or 40s to get treated for heart disease risk factors. And Dr. Leslie Cho at the Cleveland Clinic says there's another important strategy.

LESLIE CHO: The cornerstone of good cardiac prevention is diet and exercise.

AUBREY: An estimated 80% of heart disease is preventable. And she says the combination of lifestyle, medicines and earlier intervention can help more people live better for longer. Allison Aubrey, NPR News.

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