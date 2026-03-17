White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles diagnosed with breast cancer

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President Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and plans to continue working while undergoing treatment. NPR's Deepa Shivaram reports.

DEEPA SHIVARAM, BYLINE: At a White House event on Monday, Susie Wiles was seated next to the president. Just minutes before, Trump had posted on social media, announcing that Wiles had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: She's an amazing person, an amazing fighter. And she announced a little - a minor difficulty, which will be in good shape, good shape for - you'll be around for a long time.

SHIVARAM: The president said Wiles' prognosis was, quote, "beyond excellent" and that she's already undergoing treatment. Trump and Wiles have both said that she will continue to remain in her role as chief of staff. Wiles has been in the role since the beginning of Trump's second term, and she's the first woman to hold the position. She came onto Trump's team in 2016 as his Florida campaign chair. In 2024, she was one of Trump's campaign managers, and she's been a consistent, close adviser to Trump. Wiles spoke about their relationship in an interview with "The Mom's View" podcast last year.

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SUSIE WILES: We've been together a long time. And I'm so lucky every day that he trusts me to make decisions and to make recommendations. He doesn't always listen or do what I say - I don't want him to. But I'm always heard, and that's all you can ask.

SHIVARAM: Wiles doesn't often sit for interviews, but last year, Vanity Fair published an in-depth story about her. She was interviewed 11 times, and she was candid about other members of the administration, even her own boss. She called Vice President JD Vance, a conspiracy theorist, and she said the president had an alcoholic's personality, despite the fact that Trump doesn't drink. In a statement about her diagnosis, Wiles said she was grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected her cancer early. She said she was encouraged by a strong prognosis and thankful for the president's support as she continues serving in her role.

Deepa Shivaram, NPR News, the White House.

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