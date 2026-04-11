White House ballroom construction can continue for now, appeals court says

Construction on a proposed White House ballroom can continue until April 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Saturday, while the Trump administration challenges a lower court ruling that ordered a stop to construction because the project lacked congressional approval.

President Trump has been battling a lawsuit brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in December to prevent the East Wing ballroom plan from going forward.

A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that the president's plan for a massive neoclassical ballroom can move forward temporarily as the lower court further reviews the case. Saturday's decision gives the administration time to have the Supreme Court weigh in on the future of the site.

The appeals court decision stays a March ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, who had ordered that the construction must stop by April 14, "until Congress authorizes its completion."

The administration began demolishing the East Wing in October to make room for the new ballroom, which is expected to seat 1,000 guests and cost at least $300 million. Trump has defended the ongoing construction, saying the space is necessary to host large events. Last month, the president argued that halting the ballroom construction would pose national security risks, alluding to the existence of a secure bunker under the ballroom.

Trump told reporters on March 29 about his administration's plans to upgrade the FDR-era bunker: "The military is building a big complex under the ballroom." He added that the ballroom "essentially becomes a shed for what's being built under," adding that the "high-grade bulletproof glass" windows would protect the facility below "from drones and … from any other thing."

Construction of the ballroom was approved in February by the Commission of Fine Arts, a federal agency with review authority over construction in D.C., and made up by a majority of Trump appointees.

In response to Saturday's ruling, Carol Quillen, president and CEO of The National Trust for Historic Preservation, expressed no concerns that construction would continue for three extra days. In a statement, the nonprofit said it appreciated the court's swift action and would await further clarification from the district court.

"The National Trust remains committed to honoring the historic significance of the White House, advocating for our collective role as stewards, and demonstrating how broad consultation, including with the American people, results in a better overall outcome," Quillen said in a statement.

Trump administration attorneys did not respond to NPR's request for comment.

NPR's Chloe Veltman contributed to this report.

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