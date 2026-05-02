On "SANGÚ," Arturo Sandoval reaches back and pays it forward

Jazz maestro and Afro-Cuban music legend Arturo Sandoval's obsession with sound began at the age of 13 in the small town of Artemisa in western Cuba.

Now 76, Sandoval boasts a history that includes being mentored by Dizzy Gillespie, winning 10 Grammys and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and collaborating with towering figures like Stevie Wonder and the "Queen of Salsa" herself, the late Celia Cruz.

But on his 49th studio album, "SANGÚ," Sandoval turns inward, with a little help from his family. His son, Arturo "Tury" Sandoval III, and daughter-in-law, Melody Lisman, helped conceive and produce the album.

"They came one day to my house and said 'you know what? We have an idea,'" Sandoval says. "'You need something different. You need to refresh your repertoire.' And I said okay."

During the pandemic, when live music venues were shut down, Sandoval's frustration at being stuck at home led to a burst of creativity.

"I started composing new tunes and making videos every day. For two and a half years, I was doing that, and I wrote a few hundreds new songs,"

Sandoval III and Lisman selected 100 of those songs and then came back to the older Sandoval and told him to choose just 12 to record for the new album.

Sandoval's famous trumpet peppers the entire album with classic bebop, funk and Afro-Cuban stylings that made him famous, but it also sounds unmistakably modern, as if he's reaching back into his history and plucking notes specifically to pass on to future generations.

What is "SANGÚ"?

One might be tempted to try and translate the album's title, but you won't find it in any Spanish/English dictionary. The elder Sandoval says the title is funnier, and more personal than that.

"My English, my pronunciation is very funny," Sandoval explains.

After recording the first track on the album, he turned to his son and daughter-in-law and said, "It sounds good."

"They started laughing so hard," Sandoval recalls. " I said, 'what is funny about it?' I said 'it sounds good.'"

"They said 'no, you didn't say that. You said S-A-N-G-U with an accent.' SANGÚ."

A surprisingly common language

Perhaps the oddest part of the "SANGÚ" story is that even though Sandoval III has never considered himself a musician, helping to produce his father's latest project was incredibly natural.

"It's been quite a journey," Sandoval III says. "To some degrees music was the common language, was the lingua franca that my dad and I could really speak unexpectedly even though it's not my natural language."

Sandoval III calls collaborating with his father "magical," but admits there might have been some discomfort when he wanted to give his father some notes.

"It's really funny because he prides himself that no one has ever told him to make music this way or the other. So, for someone who is basically music-illiterate to tell him to try it some other way, was quite shocking for him, as you can imagine," Sandoval III says.

"But we had a really clear vision and we really wanted to jar him back into maybe some of the stuff that he was even doing in the early 80s that was so inspiring to so many people."

Like Lazarus, hope springs eternal

One of the most recognizably Cuban songs on "SANGÚ," and one of the only tracks that features Arturo Sandoval's speaking voice, is called "Babalu Ayé." It's dedicated to the Catholic Saint Lazarus, or San Lázaro in Spanish – a man Jesus rose from the dead.

"We are very devoted to San Lázaro," Sandoval says. "We light candles,we pray, and we ask San Lázaro for health."

Though, he notes, he's not one to go to church every Sunday.

"When I need to communicate with God, I make a direct call."

Connecting with his audience

"I try to be sincere when I'm playing, to really express what I am feeling inside of me," Sandoval says. "That experience to play in front of an audience and see the people appreciate it … is kind of like a unique experience, man."

"That's the most important thing. It's like you're winning the lotto every night … sometimes you see a couple of ladies in the audience with tears in their eyes and I say 'thank God, thank God, thank God.' I get to their soul."

Hope for his homeland

Sandoval fled Cuba and then became an American citizen with the help of his mentor Dizzy Gillespie back in the late '90s, but thoughts of the island and its people are never far from his mind. And even though he says he tries to stay away from politics, he also admits he can't keep quiet when it comes to the suffering of the Cuban people.

"The word hope is the last thing you should lose in your life, but I'm going to tell you it's been 67 years and a half," Sandoval says. "It's way too long because the people have reached the bottom already. The people are desperate and hopeless."

"I would love to before I die to go and visit if the conditions get according to a principle of freedom. Otherwise I'm going to die dreaming."

Arturo Sandoval's latest album "SANGÚ" is out now.



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