Why an apolitical worship song has become popular with conservative activists

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There is an evangelical worship song called "How Great Is Our God" that's a favorite among Christian congregations across the country. But it is also increasingly popular beyond churches - at conservative political rallies. This week, as NPR examines the relationship between church and state, Bob Smietana talks to the people who wrote the song with lyrics about God, not government, and tells us why it has become so beloved by conservative activists.

BOB SMIETANA, BYLINE: As a religion writer, I go to church for a living. And over the past 20 years, there's one song I've heard over and over.

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UNIDENTIFIED SINGER #1: (Singing) How great is our God.

SMIETANA: "How Great Is Our God" and worship songs like I have become part of the soundtrack of American Christianity. But lately, I've heard worship songs not only in church, but also at a lot of conservative political events. At the Jericho March, a biblical-style protest the day before the January 6 insurrection.

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UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Singing) How great is our God.

SMIETANA: At God and Country rallies on the steps of state capitals.

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UNIDENTIFIED SINGER #2: (Singing) How great is our God.

SMIETANA: At prayer services at the Pentagon.

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UNIDENTIFIED SINGER #3: (Singing) And how great is our God.

SMIETANA: And at Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

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UNIDENTIFIED SINGER #4: (Singing) And how great is our God.

SMIETANA: There's nothing overtly political about this song, so what's going on?

JESSE REEVES: I can definitely tell you the song is not partisan (laughter), you know? And it's definitely being sung on both sides of the aisle.

SMIETANA: Jesse Reeves is a pastor and songwriter in Austin who cowrote "How Great Is Our God." At the time, this was the early 2000s. His band was playing at Christian summer camps.

REEVES: And so the goal was just, like, to write a really simple song just that kids at summer camp would like.

SMIETANA: From those teens at that summer camp, the song spread from church to church, before making a leap from churches to political rallies. In 2021, "How Great Is Our God" showed up on the ReAwaken America Tour. Part traveling religious revival and part MAGA political rally, ReAwaken America was led by President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Melody Noel Altavilla is a worship pastor at Revival Today Church in Santa Ana, California. She picked the music and led the singing on the ReAwaken America Tour. "How Great Is Our God" fit because it's easy to sing and people know the words.

MELODY NOEL ALTAVILLA: So picking songs where people could hear it, you know, one chorus through and then catch on is great to unify the room. But also, it's vertical. It gets people to remember who God is and the nature of God and to remember what really matters.

SMIETANA: While on this tour, she says she had one of the most profound spiritual experiences of her life.

ALTAVILLA: I just remember at the end of it coming off in the wings. And General Flynn was there. And Roger Stone was there. And Roger's eyes were all watery. And General Flynn was like, what was that? (Laughter) And I'm like, the Lord. That was crazy.

SMIETANA: And this is why worship music works so well at political rallies.

LEAH PAYNE: It gives the space, an activist space, the idea that this is an act of worship to engage in this protest.

SMIETANA: Leah Payne is a professor at Portland Seminary who studies Christian music. She says worship songs help people feel like God is right there with them. And that is a powerful tool.

PAYNE: It's like a emotional and spiritual shorthand.

SMIETANA: But this makes some religious leaders really uncomfortable. Andra Moran, a worship pastor at Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville, worries that the power of worship music is being used to send a message that God is taking sides.

ANDRA MORAN: It's like rubber-stamping it as, this political ideology has been approved by religion. Stamp. I don't think Jesus is cool with that.

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UNIDENTIFIED SINGER #5: (Singing) How great is our God.

SMIETANA: One thing seems clear. There's no going back to a time when "How Great Is Our God" is just a popular church song. Earlier this month, Chris Tomlin, who cowrote and recorded "How Great Is Our God," played at Rededicate 250, a prayer rally on the National Mall organized in part by the White House. It was an event heavy on politics. But Tomlin avoided political statements as he took to the stage. He strapped on an acoustic guitar and led the crowd in a large-scale sing-along, while many stood and raised their hands to the sky.

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CHRIS TOMLIN: (Singing) And how great is our God. Sing with me how great is our God.

SMIETANA: For NPR News, I'm Bob Smietana.

DETROW: This story was produced through a partnership between NPR and Religion News Service.

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TOMLIN: (Singing) Is our God. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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