Photos: Fans gather in the Bay Area for the World Cup match between the U.S. and Bosnia-Herzegovina

From watch parties outside the stadium in Santa Clara to gathering places across the San Francisco Bay Area, supporters of the United States and Bosnia-Herzegovina teams came together for a FIFA World Cup match that ended in a 2-0 U.S. victory and a place in the Round of 16. From pre-match anticipation to post-match celebrations for U.S. fans, photographers Beth LeBerge and Gina Castro of member station KQED documented the anticipation, community and celebration.

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Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Shannon Malone cheers before marching to the San Francisco Bay Area stadium for the FIFA World Cup game between the USA and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Santa Clara, Calif., on July 1, 2026.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Fans of Bosnia-Herzegovina walk toward the San Francisco Bay Area stadium ahead of the game.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Brenda Moss and her daughter, Rome, 8, stand in front of the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Fans walk toward the San Francisco Bay Area stadium ahead of the game.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED U.S. national men's team soccer fans cheer before marching to the San Francisco Bay Area stadium for the game.

Gina Castro for KQED / Irma Aguirre and her son, Leo, 7, both Bosnia-Herzegovina fans, pose for a photo at Thrive City in San Francisco.

Gina Castro for KQED / U.S. men's national soccer team fans watch in suspense at Thrive City in San Francisco.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Bosnia fans watch the game at Clara's Junction, near the San Francisco Bay Area stadium in Santa Clara.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Chicken Meets Rice, a restaurant near the San Francisco Bay Area stadium, hosted a watch party.

Gina Castro for KQED / Melita Advic wears a Bosnia-Herzegovina face tattoo on her cheek while awaiting the start of the game at a watch party at Thrive City in San Francisco.

Gina Castro for KQED / Irma Aguirre shows off her Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina nails.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Jenny Wen celebrates the U.S. win outside the stadium in Santa Clara.