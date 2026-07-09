Trump returns to U.S. in old Air Force One, raising questions about security

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

We turn now to some unexpected travel arrangements for President Trump. He flew to Turkey on the new Air Force One, a Boeing 747 luxury jet donated by the government of Qatar. After the U.S. and Iran launched a fresh round of military strikes Wednesday, Trump left Ankara on an older Air Force One plane. Here's NPR's Joel Rose.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: Normally, a president's trip home from abroad is an afterthought. This time, the surprise switch is raising lots of questions about security. Trump was asked about it at his press conference in Turkey.

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UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: I'd like you to address speculation that you're leaving Ankara not in the new Air Force One because of security concerns involving Iran.

ROSE: In response, Trump agreed that he is likely a target of the Iranian military.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I'm No. 1 on the kill list for Iran.

ROSE: But Trump did not say exactly why he left Turkey, which shares a border with Iran, in one of the older Air Force One planes instead of the newer model that was donated by Qatar last year. So the next reporter followed up.

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UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: But why aren't you flying the new plane home?

TRUMP: Say what?

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: Why aren't you flying on the new Air Force One home?

TRUMP: It's flying to Europe.

ROSE: This time, Trump gave the same explanation he offered on Truth Social - that he would fly on the older plane, quote, "for old time's sake." Both planes stopped at a U.K. air force base in eastern England, where many U.S. troops are stationed.

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TRUMP: So the soldiers can see it 'cause it's truly magnificent.

ROSE: Then Trump switched planes back to the new Air Force One for the trip home. Older Boeing jets that serve as Air Force One have extensive missile detection and self-protection systems. Experts told NPR last week that the newer Qatari-donated jet probably lacks some of those capabilities because of how quickly it was retrofitted.

The Air Force referred questions to the White House, which called the new jet, quote, "a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols," unquote, and said the U.S. uses every tool at its disposal to address threats, including misdirection.

Joel Rose, NPR News, Washington.

(SOUNDBITE OF FAZER'S "GLOW, GLOW") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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