© 2026 | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFYI and WBAA

WFYI is still here

Because you believe community matters.
Make or increase your sustaining gift
and have it matched up to $30,000!

Double Your Gift   Increase Your Gift

NPR

Why Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's airport could draw U.S. further into Middle East conflicts

WBUR
Published October 12, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights and operations at Riyadh airport after multiple attacks by the Yemeni Houthis.

Security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss what happened and why the U.S. might be drawn into the conflict.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR NPR