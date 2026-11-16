SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Commercial air traffic is just about back to normal, three days after a communications meltdown that led the FAA to ground planes from taking off across the country. It took several days to untangle it all, leaving people stranded in airports coast to coast. And now there are big questions about what happened - questions from government watchdogs, from Congress. And the Trump administration is trying to use the moment to lobby for billions of dollars to upgrade the country's air traffic control infrastructure. With us to talk about it all are NPR's Joel Rose, who covers transportation, and congressional reporter Sam Gringlas. Hey everybody.

SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE: Hey, Scott.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: Hey, Scott.

DETROW: So, Joel, you and I were talking as this all kind of unfolded on Friday. Here we are a few days later. How are things going with flights around the country?

ROSE: Much better than when we spoke on Friday.

DETROW: That's good.

ROSE: I'm happy to tell you. It's not perfect out there. There are plenty of delays. United Airlines in particular had an unrelated issue with its technology that delayed flights this afternoon for about an hour. But cancellations overall are way down. They are in the low hundreds today, not the thousands that we were seeing on Friday and also on Saturday. So basically, this looks a lot like a normal Monday. And that's a good sign, especially with the busy Thanksgiving travel season right around the corner.

DETROW: Yeah. Have we learned any more about what exactly happened? - because that was one of the confusing things in the moment, even as administration officials started to speak. There were just so many questions.

ROSE: Well, we're getting a clearer picture, but there are still some things we don't know. The FAA says that the problem seemed to originate with a longtime contractor that was doing work to replace older copper wire with new fiber optic cable. And that apparently disrupted FAA communication and radar equipment across a big part of the country and forced the agency to issue this rare nationwide ground stop that went on for over four hours, ultimately, on Friday.

The exact details are still under investigation, but there were some warnings about exactly this scenario in a report that was released just in September by the General Accountability Office. The GAO report noted that the administration has been speeding up the timeline of modernization work that was already underway, including on this exact telecommunications network that apparently failed on Friday. I talked earlier today with Kevin Walsh, the director of the GAO's Information Technology and Cybersecurity Team, and the lead on this report.

KEVIN WALSH: They are basically buying speed at the risk of cost uncertainty and the potential for disruptions in the national airspace. It increases the risk of outages, especially when dealing with these older systems which are prone to failure.

ROSE: Walsh says there is widespread agreement that this modernization work is necessary, that these air traffic control systems are very old, definitely in need of replacement. But the GAO report says doing this work on an accelerated timeline comes with risks, not just for operations but also for major cost overruns if there is not careful planning and budgeting.

ROSE: Something I mentioned at the top is that the Trump administration is asking Congress for more money in this moment. Here is President Trump today.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We've been working with Congress to try and get the money. I think the one good thing that comes out of it, I'm sure Congress now will give us the money to fix it.

DETROW: So, Sam, tell us what the case is for this money that the administration is making.

GRINGLAS: Yeah. So Trump there is blaming decades of inaction over multiple administrations for what happened on Friday. And the Trump administration says this Congress is at fault for not forking over more money that they've been asking for. The day before this ground stop, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy actually wrote to Congress re-upping a request for an additional $30 billion, including $10 billion for air traffic control modernization. And then, after this ground stop on Friday, Duffy's ask grew to $50 billion. And House Speaker Mike Johnson, at least, has said he wants to get this money approved in the lame duck session of Congress.

DETROW: We heard the president there talking like this is a done deal. Many things in this Congress, Sam, have not been a done deal.

GRINGLAS: Yeah. Yeah. Well, Democrats have balked at allocating more money at all because they say Congress has already given the administration plenty of funding. Here's Democratic Congressman James Walkinshaw of Virginia.

JAMES WALKINSHAW: If money is the barrier, I'll support more money to modernize the air traffic control system. They haven't presented a plan or demonstrated that money is the barrier here, and money or lack of money was not the cause of Friday's incident.

GRINGLAS: And it is true that Congress has already provided the administration $14.5 billion to modernize FAA systems through the annual bipartisan transportation budget and also through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Republicans passed last year. Democrats say, of that money, some $9 billion remains unspent. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, who is the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee in the House, said in a statement that Cabinet heads need to take responsibility for mismanagement of funds. A handful of lawmakers have also said the administration, if they need more money, they should divert some of the billions of dollars Republicans have already allocated to ICE last year with few strings attached.

DETROW: Joel, going back to you, all of this comes amid a broader effort to improve air safety that came in the wake of that horrifying 2025 midair collision here in Washington, D.C. Can you put all of this into context for us?

ROSE: Yeah. That collision of a passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people last year, and it brought a lot of attention to the state of the air traffic control system. And that, along with some communication problems last year in Newark and other Eastern airports, is really what galvanized the Trump administration to begin pushing for more money to upgrade the system.

That midair collision also prompted a lot of safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board. One thing, in particular, they called for is the wider use of a safety system that investigators say could have prevented the crash. The Senate unanimously approved a bill that would have required that system in all aircraft, but it stalled out in the House, where it came up just a few votes short after the Pentagon pulled its support at the last minute. Families of the victims of that midair collision want to see a compromise bill that could pass both the House and the Senate, and they are pushing for another vote during the lame duck session of Congress, and they will hold an event in Washington, D.C., tomorrow to push for their case.

DETROW: And, Sam, Democrats talking up oversight so much once they take back control in January. Could that extend to aviation safety?

GRINGLAS: Yeah, definitely - the FAA administrator, Bryan Bedford, is already scheduled to testify in Congress next month. But Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee say they're already planning to bring back an investigation staff when they take power next year, and looking into the rollout of these upgrades is going to be a top priority.

DETROW: That is NPR congressional reporter Sam Gringlas, along with NPR transportation correspondent Joel Rose. Thanks to both of you.

GRINGLAS: No problem.

ROSE: Thanks, Scott. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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