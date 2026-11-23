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Vote counts are concluding for the 2026 midterm elections, revealing a better picture of just how much Democrats dominated. Fifty-six percent of voters chose the Democrats in House races compared to 42% for Republicans. The 14-point gap is the largest margin won by Democrats in 50 years. The party has officially won the largest majority in Congress since the early 1990s. Take a look at NPR's breakdown of the U.S. House races, by the numbers.

Julianna Conley / NPR

Artificial intelligence is causing significant swings in the stock market as investors speculate about the future of the technology boom. While AI stocks have driven markets to record highs and bolstered the economy, concerns are growing about a potential bubble. Investors anticipated that AI giant Anthropic's stock market debut last week would lift markets, but instead Wall Street experienced one of its worst weeks in recent times.

🎧 The National Association for Business Economics released a survey asking firms about their AI experiences. NPR's Scott Horsley tells Up First that one in five reported measurable, widespread productivity gains, while about half said they saw some gains, but they weren't widespread. About 30% were either not using AI or felt it was too soon to assess its impact. Austan Goolsbee, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, pointed out that the significant investment in AI is already affecting the economy, contributing to inflation by increasing demand for construction materials and electronic components. Although proponents believe AI could eventually help lower costs and limit inflation, Goolsbee tells Horsley that the Federal Reserve must address inflation challenges right now.

Poland has called an emergency NATO session for today after Russia fired three cruise missiles into its territory. The incident highlights the stakes for European countries in Russia's war on Ukraine, prompting nations along NATO's eastern border to seek enhanced air defense support. Poland plans to present proposals to increase surveillance capabilities and deploy more F-35s to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

🎧 Anti-missile systems and NATO flights were activated successfully, but Polish authorities say that poor weather prevented them from intercepting the incoming Russian missiles, according to reporter Teri Schultz. No injuries or damage were reported. More than a year ago, NATO established the Eastern Sentry to enhance air defense after a significant drone swarm from Russia entered Poland. Experts are now scrutinizing potential gaps in this defense. If this attack was deliberate by Moscow, Russia is risking severe consequences by endangering the lives of people on the ground in a NATO country, Schultz says.

Delegates at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, couldn't agree on a plan over the weekend to address fossil fuels, the main cause of climate change. The event ran two days longer than expected, making it the longest in the history of these summits. Nearly 200 nations failed to finalize targets for electrification and financial aid for developing countries, or to address the impacts of climate change. The European Union rejected any conclusion that didn't advocate for a transition away from fossil fuels, while oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia opposed this position. Fossil fuels contribute about 73% of global emissions.

🎧 Ultimately, the EU decided that no COP deal was better than a deal that didn't address fossil fuels, NPR's Rachel Waldholz says. She adds that money was another major issue. Developing nations sought increased support to tackle climate change, noting that they've contributed very little to climate change but often deal with the worst impacts. Wealthy nations agreed to provide funding under the Paris Climate Agreement. The U.S. was absent from the discussions due to the Trump administration's withdrawal from international climate negotiations. Many smaller and developing nations are strong defenders of these talks, viewing them as a vital platform to ensure their voices are heard alongside larger countries, Waldholz says.

Books We Love

/ NPR

NPR's annual reading guide, Books We Love, is back with more than 380 new recommendations from staff and trusted critics. This year's picks span a range of genres, including fiction, cookbooks, children's reads, poetry and science fiction. Don't worry if it looks overwhelming; the interactive filters will help you narrow down your list and find your next great read. And why stop at this year's reads? The Books We Love archive has 14 years of recommendations, so you can discover more than 4,700 amazing books, all in one place. This year's edition of Books We Love is dedicated to Rose Friedman, who edited a dozen editions and worked at NPR for 15 years before her death this year at age 38. Friedman was one of the original founders of Books We Love, formerly known as The Book Concierge. In her honor, start exploring and find something wonderful to read today.

Behind the story

by Maria Godoy , senior science and health editor and correspondent

Daniel Vasta for NPR / Clinical services supervisor Dale Weiser poses for a portrait at the Chester County Health Department in West Chester, Pa., on Oct. 28, 2026.

People had warned me it might be tough to get Amish people to talk to me as a journalist — and probably impossible to get their permission to record their voice. Not a great omen for compelling radio storytelling.

Yet as I headed off to Lancaster County, Pa., last month to report on the biggest and deadliest measles outbreak in the U.S. in decades, I knew I wanted to hear directly from the community hit hardest.

So I turned to some good old shoe-leather reporting. My producer and I mapped out Amish-owned businesses in and around Lancaster County and spent a day driving around from shop to shop. At every stop, we introduced ourselves and explained the focus of our story. We asked Amish people (easily identifiable by their traditional dress) about their views on the measles outbreak and vaccination. While some declined to talk, others opened up about how measles had affected their families and communities, and why they had or hadn't decided to get vaccinated. To my surprise, one woman even let me record her voice.

Outside a farm supply store in a rural town, I met an Amish woman who was visibly pregnant. Measles can have devastating consequences during pregnancy. She told me her husband and two children had gotten vaccinated to protect her and her unborn child. She declined to give me her name at first, then got in a car driven by her hired non-Amish driver. As they exited the parking lot, the driver stopped to ask us what media outlet we were with. "Oh, NPR!" the driver said when we replied. Then she turned to her Amish passenger and told her, "Don't worry, you can trust them."

Part of gaining trust is about showing up, showing respect and really listening. Word gets around that you're trustworthy. Public health officials in Pennsylvania have also been using a similar approach to win the trust of Amish people as they seek to boost vaccination rates in the current outbreak. You can read more about it here.

3 things to know before you go

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images North America Bottles of Roundup weed killer are displayed on a shelf at a Home Depot store on June 25, 2026 in North Hollywood, California.

Bayer could pay up to $7.25 billion to settle lawsuits alleging that its weed-killer Roundup caused cancer. A Missouri judge gave final approval to the nationwide settlement. South Africa's grassroots program Read Alex is tackling a children's literacy crisis and inspiring kids to write. The initiative culminated in a book launch for an anthology titled From Gomora to the World, showcasing stories written by children. Orchestra Noir transforms 2000s hip-hop and R&B classics into high-energy, choreographed symphonic shows. Beyond delivering performances, the all-Black ensemble creates a cultural bridge through their post-show ritual, when musicians meet with their multigenerational audiences.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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