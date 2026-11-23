EVERGREEN, Colo. — Joan Spalding has driven the steep, winding road that leads to her house outside Denver for more than 50 years. But these days, the 89-year-old barely touches the steering wheel or the pedals.

Instead she tells the car where she wants to go, and presses a button on the large touch-screen in the dashboard of her Tesla Model Y.

"I just get in and go," Spalding says.

For all practical purposes, the car appears to be driving itself, navigating confidently on twisting roads through postcard valleys full of juniper and ponderosa pine.

"Now this is probably one of the narrowest roads," Spalding says, as the car pulls onto a dirt track that can barely fit two cars side by side, with a steep drop off to one side.

The Tesla handles the tight turns gracefully, even stopping to let an SUV squeeze by in the other lane.

Spalding was skeptical at first of what Tesla officially calls Full-Self Driving (Supervised), often abbreviated as FSD. It's a subscription service that drivers pay for, usually $99 dollars per month.

That was, until she saw what it could do.

"When I was driving," Spalding said, "I saw that the kind of things that it did were safer than what I would do."

Jimena Peck for NPR / Joan Spalding at her home in Evergreen, Colo. She was skeptical at first, but says she feels safer navigating the mountain roads with Tesla's driver-assistance technology.

There are more older drivers on the road than ever, and families often struggle with the question of when it's time to stop driving. Now, seniors are using emerging technology to stay behind the wheel longer, specifically automated systems made by Tesla. But safety experts worry the company may be over-selling what its cars can do.

"It's not a technology that I would drive with. It's not a technology that I would suggest that my loved ones use. I think it has a few safety gaps that just make me uncomfortable," said Bryan Reimer, a research scientist at MIT, who studies how drivers interact with technology.

It's hard to know exactly how many seniors are using Tesla's automated driving system, but the numbers may be growing. Overall, Tesla says FSD has more than 1.7 million active subscriptions, an increase of 67% from a year ago. If the car-maker knows how many of those subscribers are seniors, it isn't saying.

Riding along with Joan Spalding, it's easy to understand the appeal for older drivers. The car gives her mobility and freedom that she wouldn't have otherwise.

Before she got her Tesla, Spalding had gotten into a number of minor fender benders. Then, two years ago, she was in a serious crash while she was trying to make a left turn.

"I made a wrong decision. I wasn't focusing on what I should be doing … I was lucky," she said. "But I realized then that my abilities were not where I wanted them to be."

Her son Mike Spalding had known for a while that his mother's driving was getting worse. He was already driving a Tesla, and it was his idea to get one for her.

Jimena Peck for NPR / Joan Spalding's son moves a mattress from the back of her Tesla Model Y. Spalding appreciates how her Tesla's rear seats fold, allowing her to sleep inside the vehicle while traveling.

"It would be safer for mom if she was in a wreck because it's got all kinds of safety features. And then safer for people around her if we didn't have any more crashes. I've been driving one for years, and so I'd experimented with the Full Self-Driving and saw what it could do," Spalding said. "It's better than me."

Tesla agrees. The company claims that FSD is up to nine times safer than human driving. Tesla doesn't release much data about FSD, so it's impossible to independently verify whether its safety claims are true, Reimer said. He concedes Tesla's technology is impressive and is getting better all the time, but says it's not a replacement for a human driver — at least, not yet.

"Tesla has continually over-promised and under-delivered," Reimer said. "Full self-driving is not full self-driving, but yet the name feels so real."

If you read the fine print, FSD is not fully autonomous. The company always uses its full title — FSD (Supervised) — in official communications, to underscore the point. The driver is supposed to be paying attention at all times, in case the car encounters a situation FSD can't handle.

The problem, according to safety experts, is that human drivers tend to get complacent.

"It's good enough, often enough, where people go, 'The next time I'm in this similar situation, I know how it's going to behave,'" said Alexandra Mueller, a senior research scientist at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the nonprofit funded by the insurance industry.

But Mueller worries older drivers won't be ready or able to take control of the car in an emergency.

"This can be a huge problem," she said. "Ultimately it is very unsafe if you have drivers who are not fully competent due to age-related impairments or decline."

Tesla did not reply to requests for comment.

Jimena Peck for NPR / With her hands free, Joan Spalding prays with a rosary as she drives.

The company has not said exactly how many senior drivers are using FSD to stay on the road longer, or even if that's something Tesla is tracking. But the company's CEO, Elon Musk, has encouraged the practice.

In a recent post on his social media platform X, Musk said that "Tesla self-driving gives mobility to seniors." Several times, he's amplified a video from a YouTube channel called TFLEV, featuring a 98-year-old man, who just bought his first Tesla.

"It has not made a mistake. And I've been driving it probably two or three months and it's not made an error in its driving, " the driver, Larry Dimmock, said in the video. "In fact, the other day it stopped. A chipmunk was crossing the road and there was no other traffic and it did not run over the chipmunk."

Musk reposted the video last month, saying, "At Tesla, we even care about the chipmunks." The clip has been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

"My moment of fame, I guess," Dimmock joked in an interview with NPR.

Dimmock says he's owned dozens of cars in his life, starting with a Ford Model A. He says he's still a pretty good driver at 98 — but not as good as his Tesla.

"I feel safer riding with this auto system than I do driving or riding with anybody. It's just been flawless," Dimmock said. "I'll get in the car and go somewhere, otherwise, I probably wouldn't."

Jimena Peck for NPR / Joan Spalding says self-driving technology allows her to live independently and remain in her cherished home.

For Joan Spalding in Colorado, it's more than just a question of convenience. She says FSD is allowing her to live independently in the house that she and her late husband built more than 50 years ago.

"I love the solitude of being in that place and being by myself," she said.

Without the mobility that FSD gives her, Spalding said, she would likely have to find another place to live where she wouldn't need to drive.

"I'd have to move," she said. "This way, I think I can drive it for as long as I want to. I don't see any reason why not."



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