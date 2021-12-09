Ask The Mayor: Lafayette's Tony Roswarski On COVID-19 Communication And City Council Openings

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, cases and hospitalizations in Indiana and Tippecanoe County continue to rise. Local health officials warned about rapidly dwindling hospital capacity again this week, and renewed calls for residents to get vaccinated. While hospitals and health departments fight the virus, what are local government officials doing to help?

In our talk with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, we’ll discuss departures from Lafayette’s city council and the upcoming retirement of Lafayette Chief of Police Patrick Flannelly. What was on the mayor’s checklist as he interviewed candidates to take over the department in the years to come?

Plus, listener questions on how, why, and where the city installs new sidewalks.