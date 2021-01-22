Book Review: How I Built This

You ever start a lemonade stand as a kid and then wonder how you're supposed to make it in the cuthroat business world with Big Lemonade pulling the strings? Maybe this book will help. How I Built This by Guy Raz is a collection of stories on how succesful entreprenaurs made it. Based upon the NPR podcast, Guy Raz has interviewed hundreds of entreprenaurs and has the tips you need for success (doesn't have to specfically be in the lemonade market). West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.