SNAP benefits on the way for a half-million Hoosiers

More than a half-million Hoosiers will see their SNAP funding restored after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The federal food assistance program provides funding for low-and no-income Americans, helping them buy fresh produce, meat and other foods . After getting the go-ahead from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said it is taking immediate action to deliver full SNAP benefits.

"The exact date when the additional funds will be available is still being finalized," the administration said. "FSSA will share an update as soon as the distribution timeline is confirmed."

Indiana had already distributed partial SNAP funding to some Hoosiers. Mark Lynch, director of advocacy for Indy Hunger Network , said that process could delay the delivery of full SNAP benefits, because of the complicated calculations required for partial payment.

"The November benefits that folks have not received yet should be coming within the next week or so," Lynch said.

Lynch said December SNAP benefits should arrive on time.

SNAP assistance, informally called food stamps, feeds 42 million Americans. It provides nine times more food than food pantries, NPR reported , with benefits averaging about $187 per person monthly.

A third of SNAP recipients are children. Elderly Americans on fixed incomes also benefit from SNAP, said Nana Getsu Miller, an Indiana University Bloomington associate professor of applied health science.

"Those are the most vulnerable groups in our population," Getsu Miller said. "They are very vulnerable to losing SNAP benefits, therefore not having food or nutrition security, which puts them at risk for chronic diseases."

Getsu Miller said SNAP gives access to healthier foods such as fruits, vegetables and proteins that would otherwise be unaffordable. Not only does SNAP provide nutritious options, she said it reaches more people than any other food assistance program.

"When people have low incomes, they tend to rely on the cheapest foods," Getsu Miller said. "Those are calorie-dense, low nutrient foods. So, those contribute to diseases that are diet sensitive, such as obesity and diabetes, heart disease."

Lynch said even before the shutdown and lapse in SNAP funding, hunger was an issue. For example, Lynch said food banks in Marion, Morgan and surrounding counties saw their lines double.

Getsu Miller said access to nutritious food has decreased. Local programs such as BloomingFoods' SNAP Double Dollars Program ended after it ran out of funding, and the USDA discouraged vendors from providing special discounts or extra help to SNAP users in October.

"We really need the federal government involved to feed hungry Hoosiers," Lynch said. "And it's not going to get easier."

While Hoosiers wait for their November benefits, Lynch encouraged them to ask for help. The Indy Hunger Network's Community Compass app shows Hoosiers where to get help and spend government assistance dollars, he said. Plus, pop-up pantries, food drives and financial donations to food banks are happening as hunger makes headlines.

"I think that this is the time that you can really ask for that help," Lynch said. "People are willing to give and ready to give."

Congress will fund SNAP through Sept. 30, 2026.

"Hopefully we're not in the same situation next October 1," Lynch said. "However, we certainly cannot rule it out."