2016 Legislative Preview

Governor Pence announced his legislative agenda earlier this week, and now Senate Republicans have chimed in with their own.Senators are proposing…
State and local road funding, harsher penalties for drug dealers, and holding schools harmless for a drop in ISTEP scores – those are some of the…
House Speaker Brian Bosma says he will do everything in his power to ensure the legislature’s upcoming debate over LGBT civil rights is a respectful…
The General Assembly this session will look to address the state’s ongoing drug crisis by expanding the Lifeline law and making it easier for people to…
Cancer prevention advocates have long called for Indiana to raise its cigarette tax – something the state hasn’t done in eight years. But this session,…
Governor Mike Pence doesn't expect to announce a position on a civil rights bill for gays and lesbians until the legislative session is underway -- and…
A new revenue forecast unveiled Thursday by state fiscal analysts predicts Indiana will collect $175 million less in tax revenue over the next two years…
One legislative leader says he expects a bill to decouple ISTEP+ scores from teacher evaluations to pass during the first few weeks of the legislative…
While state legislators have made it clear they want to focus on anti-discrimination laws this session, some civil rights activists are pushing for…
Senate Republicans Tuesday unveiled the details of legislation they say strikes a balance between protecting the LGBT community from discrimination and…