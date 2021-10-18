-
The first Democrat to announce a challenge to Rep. Jim Baird (R-4th) kicks off his campaign in earnest Friday.Joe Mackey lives in Lafayette, where he…
A crowded pool of Republican candidates for the 4th district congressional seat met in Lafayette Saturday to debate issues ranging from gun control to…
On what seems like an increasingly frequent basis, Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes’ name is mentioned for other positions than the one he currently…
U.S. Representatives Todd Rokita and Susan Brooks will seek to officially return to their congressional races Saturday. Precinct committeemen in the 4th…
Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes says he’ll consider running for Indiana’s 4th District congressional seat if incumbent Todd Rokita wins the Republican nod…
Indiana Fourth District U.S. Representative Todd Rokita says the federal highway bill recently passed by Congress provides reliability in funding and…
Fourth District Congressman Todd Rokita says if re-elected for a third term, education reform would beone of his priorities.The Republican wants to give…
10:00 p.m. Tuesday update:With a majority of the vote counted, WBAA is projecting Democrat John Dale will be his party's nominee to challenge incumbent…
A U.S. History and Government teacher is filing to run for Indiana’s District 4 congressional seat.Democrat John Dale is in his 24th year teaching at…
A Democrat has announced plans to run in the 4th Congressional District.Tara Nelson was the party’s nominee in 2012. She knew that she’d run again, but…