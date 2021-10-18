Access to Public Records Act

-
After fewer than six minutes of public discussion Thursday afternoon, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education approved Purdue University’s plan to…
Citizen advocacy groups want the Indiana Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling in a case involving the House Republican caucus and the state’s public…
Governor Mike Pence Thursday vetoed a bill aimed at requiring more transparency from private university police departments, but which Pence says does the…
Indiana House Republicans want to shield their emails from the state public records law after citizen advocacy groups sued to access emails between a…
A bill that would protect private university police departments from disclosing the same public records as all other police departments is now sitting on…
A Marion County judge says the House Republican caucus doesn’t have to make lawmaker emails public under Indiana’s open records law. Citizen advocacy…