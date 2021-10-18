agriculture

-
Farmers’ optimism fell for a second month in a row showing rising concerns in farmland rental prices and input costs, such as seed, fertilizer and…
A Cloverdale company is blaming the Trump administration for stopping its production of biofuels.POET officials say in a press release EPA waivers have…
John Clare talks to Executive Director Leslie Martin Conwell, and Education/Event Coordinator Lauren Reed of the Farm at Prophetstown, a 1920’s farmstead…
The Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission appears poised to approve new rules governing where self-storage facilities may be built and what happens…
According to the Indiana Department of Labor, the injury and illness rate of the state’s agricultural workers increased almost 30 percent between 2014 and…
A major soybean distributor will spend more than $30 million to expand its operations on the Ohio River. Consolidated Grain & Barge, or CGB, is aiming to…
A Michigan senator is introducing legislation that would let urban farmers access the traditional agricultural safety net.Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)…
At a Purdue-hosted forum Monday night, Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson spoke to hundreds of questioning students who wanted to know what…
More than 250 Indiana Farm Bureau members met in Indianapolis Saturday Aug. 27 to finalize the the organization’s 2017 positions on agricultural policy –…
Three prominent Hoosier farmers will be part of the agricultural advisory committee for the Trump-Pence campaign.The Indiana-based co-chairs of Trump's…