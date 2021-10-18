Ashley Smith

-
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Monday not to hear appeals from Indiana and four other states, the clock again started ticking on same-sex…
-
Tippecanoe County Democrats have slated six candidates for the November General Election.At their caucus June 28th, Democrats slated Judge Tom Busch for…
-
5:20 p.m. UPDATE:Here's some of the coverage of the day's happenings from our other Indiana Public Broadcasting affiliates and their partners.WFYI…
-
Opponents of a proposed constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage in the state are rallying Saturday in Lafayette and other cities throughout…
-
Organizers of OUTfest describe the event as a summer celebration of diversity for al. It's Saturday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 p.m. to midnight at Riehle Plaza and…
-
Supporters of same sex marriage in the Lafayette area are not taking the Supreme Court’s decisions for granted. At a rally Wednesday night in West…
-
OUTfest is on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 4:00 p.m. to midnight on Main St in downtown Lafayette.The event is family-friendly street festival celebrating…