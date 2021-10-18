-
Some Indiana Senate Republicans want the state to take over prosecution of crimes that a local prosecutor won’t charge.Despite the bill author’s protests,…
A federal judge will not temporarily halt her ruling, and the state will have to provide funding to refugee resettlement organizations while the legal…
The Attorney General's office has filed the expected appeal of the ruling that blocks Governor Mike Pence's plan to deny assistance to Syrian refugees…
A Logansport State Senator will make a bid to become the state’s next Attorney General. He hopes to replace current AG Greg Zoeller, who is making a run…
Elkhart County prosecutor Curtis Hill will vie to become the state’s next attorney general. The Republican announced his candidacy Monday in downtown…
A former judge from Northwest Indiana is seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general. Judge Lorenzo Arredondo was a Lake County circuit court…