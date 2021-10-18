Barack Obama

-
Hoosiers Lee Hamilton and William Ruckelshaus are among the 17 Americans receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom this year, the White House announced…
-
Indiana Senator Dan Coats predicts the Senate will approve fast-track trade authority this week for a Pacific Rim trade deal, but says getting there may…
-
It’s been six years since businesses suffered from the country’s worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. Now that the economy is back on track,…
-
President Obama says other states should follow Ivy Tech Community College’s lead when it comes to connecting students to high paying jobs. The president…
-
Governor Mike Pence made a trip to Capitol Hill Wednesday to present examples of what’s going on in Indiana to help all students succeed, whether they’re…
-
In a speech that was touted as one which would show Purdue as a leader in the country’s new manufacturing economy, the President of the National…
-
U.S. Senator Dan Coats (R-IN) says the Republican Party’s capture of the Senate will make all the difference for his party -- if lawmakers handle their…
-
Recent history suggests a small minority of people will pay attention to politics on this, Election Day 2014.But one person who will be is NPR's National…
-
Ralph Nader doesn't know why Democrats aren't making raising the minimum wage a bigger issue during the campaign. He says there's a clear cut difference…