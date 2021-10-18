-
The final avian flu quarantine has been lifted in Dubois County, where an outbreak earlier this year led to the loss of more than 400,000 birds.The…
-
Even though restrictions are in place keeping poultry from county fairs happening this month, many of those events are still exhibiting stuffed birds. Not…
-
Indiana’s ban on poultry shows could stop rustling feathers on September 17. Indiana’s Board of Animal Health issued the ban during an avian flu outbreak,…
-
Indiana Agriculture Commissioner Ted McKinney predicts a recent egg price spike will also raise the cost of products that use liquid eggs, like salad…
-
A week after imposing a travel ban on poultry, Indiana‘s Board of Animal Health is turning its attention to what comes next.Spokeswoman Denise Derrer says…
-
Indiana poultry farmers are extremely concerned about a lethal avian flu virus that has recently been detected in the state.A backyard flock in Whitley…
-
As Indiana and Illinois battle a strain of dog flu, farmers and other poultry breeders are watching out for bird flu that‘s affecting other states in the…
-
The highly-anticipated gathering of flu experts has been described as a fact-finding session that will focus on understanding how bird flu studies done at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands and at the University of Wisconsin were performed and overseen by the relevant authorities.