child neglect

-
Indiana ranks second in the nation for the rate of child abuse victims, according to an annual report from the US Department of Health & Human…
-
Children are reaching out to text-based crisis communication hotlines to seek help for mental illness. But a Purdue University study finds they’re also…
-
According to a recent report released by the Indiana Department of Child Services, the majority of fatalities due to child abuse or neglect occur in…
-
The Indiana Court of Appeals heard arguments from Purvi Patel Monday. Patel’s case gained national attention in March of 2015 when she was convicted of…