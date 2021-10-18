Citizens Action Coalition

-
CenterPoint Energy hopes to build two small natural gas plants to help the utility transition to more renewable energy. The utility plans to close most of…
-
A new report from the Environmental Working Group says Duke Energy should be doing more to help customers who struggle to pay bills. Duke Energy Indiana…
-
Several gas and electric utilities in Indiana are seeking financial relief due to COVID-19. But consumer advocates worry this could make energy bills even…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court Tuesday ruled it will not force Indiana lawmakers to release their emails under the state’s public records law. The Court says…
-
Duke Energy is petitioning state regulators to allow for a 6 percent rate increase to pay for updates to its electric grid.The electric company’s proposal…
-
Water utility officials and consumer advocates agree that Indiana faces a critical need to upgrade and replace its water infrastructure, but differ on the…
-
A Marion County judge says the House Republican caucus doesn’t have to make lawmaker emails public under Indiana’s open records law. Citizen advocacy…
-
Republicans rejected an attempt in a House committee Wednesday to limit what’s called “lost revenue recovery” for utility companies in the state’s…
-
House Speaker Brian Bosma Tuesday halted a bill opponents say significantly reduces incentives for Hoosiers to use alternative energy for their…
-
Hearings began this week in a case that will determine whether utility customers or shareholders should pay for additional costs related to Duke Energy’s…