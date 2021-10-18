City of Crawfordsville

-
It’s been a year of raucous debate in Montgomery County – about wind farms, confined feeding operations and about the lawmakers who make the decisions.…
For Indiana cities, having a good relationship with railroad companies can help generate a lot of business. But trains can also clog cities, making…
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton recently went to Atlanta, Georgia to try to talk up his city with out-of-state investors. The trip came on the heels of…
Credit Crawfordsville residents for trying to improve safety in a number of ways – even if there may be pushback.In the wake of recent mass shootings, the…
The co-owner of a film company whose movie led a police officer to fire his gun at an actor in Crawfordsville says he thinks police probably acted…
The Crawfordsville police officer who fired a shot at an actor filming a movie in the city's downtown will not be charged with a crime.Sgt. Matt Schroeter…
There aren’t that many movies staged and shot in Crawfordsville. And probably only a small subset of those involve replica firearms. So when a…
The Crawfordsville City Council has approved the consolidation of several properties into a single clearinghouse which will also play home to emergency…
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton has made visits this month to businesses granted tax abatements by the city.It’s normal – required, in many cases – for…
When, earlier this week, a train derailed in downtown Crawfordsville, it brought to a head some of the concerns Mayor Todd Barton has lodged with the…