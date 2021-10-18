-
The city of Lafayette expects to break ground on a new baseball stadium in 2019 – the same year the city had originally planned to complete the…
The Lafayette Parks Department has a new snowmaker machine.It’s a gift from the Olson Community Endowment Fund through the Community Foundation of Greater…
The first phase of updating Loeb Stadium in Lafayette will begin soon.The Park Board awarded contracts totaling $272,000 to Kettelhut Construction. Work…
The city of Lafayette has named a new superintendent for its Parks Department.Claudine Laufman is taking over the position, effective immediately.She has…
An education center is the newest addition to Lafayette’s Columbian Park Zoo.Construction for the roughly $400,000 facility began last year. It is located…