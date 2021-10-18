-
Fewer high school graduates in Indiana are enrolling in college according to a recent report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.The…
An Indiana program to keep college graduates in the state will expand its focus to a broad range of work-based learning opportunities as it aims to…
More Indiana high school students than ever are earning college credit.More than 60 percent of 2016 graduates received advanced placement or dual credits,…
80-percent of Indiana’s upcoming high school seniors eligible for the state’s 21st Century Scholars program aren’t meeting the requirements to receive…
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is opening its doors to undergraduate male students for the first time in its 175-year history.The Terre Haute-area…
One afternoon on his way to work, Juan Constantino’s headlight went out.“I had no idea,” Constantino recounts. “A cop pulled a U-turn, pulled me over he…
About this time of year, college students are getting their things together for a return to campus.For those going for the first time, their parents are…