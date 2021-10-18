-
Lafayette city officials argue historic preservation is good for economic development. But not every building can be protected. The city plans to…
-
As two new water slides go in and as the City of Lafayette prepares to rebuild Loeb Stadium, redevelopment is moving down Main Street toward the Five…
-
Tippecanoe County residents got a glimpse into the past Thursday as members of the historical association and Lafayette Fire Department worked together to…
-
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski has already announced his intention to run for a fifth term in office when next year’s elections roll around. But this week…
-
The city of Lafayette expects to break ground on a new baseball stadium in 2019 – the same year the city had originally planned to complete the…
-
This is a story about a house.But first, some background on how this house, in Lafayette’s Columbian Park neighborhood, came to be this story’s main…
-
A sports marketing firm has gotten City of Lafayette officials to play ball when it comes to selling beer at Loeb Stadium.The park has been home to…
-
The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Board has signed off on plans for an ambitious multi-million dollar project that would give Columbian Park’s Memorial…
-
Some new animals are coming to Lafayette’s Columbian Park thanks to the Mayor’s Youth Council. The ten animals are concrete statues that line the tracks…
-
More children will be able to have fun at Lafayette's Columbian Park next spring.Officials broke ground on an addition to the SIA Playground, which will…