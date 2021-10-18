-
Indiana will soon have a new secretary of state after Connie Lawson announced Monday she is resigning her post.Lawson, who is 71, said she’s stepping down…
-
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson insists the state will have a “normal election” this fall and won’t expand mail-in voting amid the COVID-19…
-
It’s currently unlikely Hoosiers will have access to expanded vote-by-mail for this fall’s general election.Republican leaders aren’t endorsing it after…
-
Hoosiers shouldn’t expect full results the night of Indiana’s primary election like usual.Indiana expanded vote-by-mail to anyone who wanted it for this…
-
The Indiana Democratic Party Thursday accused Secretary of State Connie Lawson of incompetence, partisanship and inflammatory rhetoric surrounding recent…
-
Thousands of Hoosier voters’ registration information has been changed – leaving many unsure if they’re still registered.Secretary of State Connie…
-
Indiana will begin registering businesses as “benefit corporations,” which gives companies the flexibility to be socially conscious while still making…
-
A first-of-its kind case that was filed with the Secretary of State’s office has led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man on allegations he was running a…
-
Arguably the most attention the Secretary of State’s office has received in the last four years was for the voter fraud scandal that ousted Charlie White,…
-
Indiana has identified more than 700,000 voter records that need to be updated or marked inactive in its effort to clean up the state’s voter rolls.…